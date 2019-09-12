Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Both Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.48 N/A 3.37 3.52 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

Innoviva Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 while its Current Ratio is 42.5. Meanwhile, CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CohBar Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innoviva Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 9.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has stronger performance than CohBar Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.