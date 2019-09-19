Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

As Biotechnology companies, Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 13 4.32 N/A 3.37 3.52 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 42.5 and a Quick Ratio of 42.5. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 71.43% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innoviva Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 66.1% respectively. 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.