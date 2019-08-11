Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Since Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.44 N/A 3.37 3.52 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Innoviva Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Innoviva Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility and Risk

Innoviva Inc.’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Innoviva Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.67, with potential upside of 120.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Innoviva Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.