Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.14 N/A 3.37 3.52 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.60 N/A -2.76 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

Innoviva Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52.33 consensus target price and a 17.49% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 93.6%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.