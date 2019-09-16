Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

This is a contrast between Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 13 4.45 N/A 3.37 3.52 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Innoviva Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Innoviva Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.75, while its potential upside is 262.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 4.02%. About 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.