Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) Is At $10.70 Formed Wedge; Allstate Raised Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Position

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) formed wedge down with $10.17 target or 5.00% below today’s $10.70 share price. Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) has $1.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 274,052 shares traded. Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) has declined 15.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical INVA News: 22/05/2018 – INNOVIVA NAMES HULME AS INTERIM PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Commercializes Non-lnvasive, Artificial Intelligence-Based lvyGene Blood Test for Early Cancer Detection; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva: Trelegy Ellipta Can Now Be Used by U.S. Physicians to Treat Broader Population of COPD Patients With Airflow Limitation; 08/03/2018 – GSK and Innoviva Announce Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients With Asthma; 18/04/2018 – Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Shows Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for Patients with COPD; 26/04/2018 – INNOVIVA 1Q REV. $52.4M, EST. $72.5M; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: FF/UMEC/VI REGULATORY APPLICATION SUBMITTED TO JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Innoviva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva: Boxed Warning Has Also Been Removed From Trelegy Ellipta Prescribing Information; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Innoviva 1Q EPS 27c

Allstate Corp increased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 13.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 3,635 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Allstate Corp holds 31,554 shares with $2.77 million value, up from 27,919 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $31.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 1.10M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers

Analysts await Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. INVA’s profit will be $37.48 million for 7.23 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Innoviva, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9800 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -3.87% below currents $94.14 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 9 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Allstate Corp decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 14,439 shares to 19,143 valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 22,035 shares and now owns 33,225 shares. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Utility Companies Should Be More Like Microsoft – Forbes” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $155,351 activity. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 88 shares worth $7,783. Cawley Timothy also bought $2,350 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Saturday, August 31. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,350 was made by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Saturday, August 31. 9 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $796 were bought by de la Bastide Lore. OATES JOSEPH P bought $522 worth of stock or 6 shares. McAvoy John bought $5,218 worth of stock. On Monday, September 30 Moore Elizabeth D bought $4,714 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 52 shares.