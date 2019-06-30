Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Last Week PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PBF Energy had 14 analyst reports since December 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 31 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, January 9, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. PiperJaffray reinitiated PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Thursday, January 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. Raymond James maintained the shares of PBF in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $4200 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, April 9. See PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform New Target: $42.0000 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $41 New Target: $40 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

25/01/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $35 New Target: $34 Downgrade

Analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. INVA’s profit would be $42.52 million giving it 8.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Innoviva, Inc.’s analysts see 35.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 524,550 shares traded. Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) has 0.00% since June 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INVA News: 18/04/2018 – Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Shows Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for Patients with COPD; 17/04/2018 – Innoviva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Presents Findings on Blood-Based Test for Liver Cancer Detection and Prognosis at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – GSK Submits Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single lnhaler Triple Therapy FF/UMEC/Vl for Patients with COPD; 26/04/2018 – Innoviva 1Q EPS 29c; 25/05/2018 – Innoviva Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Provides Select Doctors with Revolutionary New lvyGene Technology for Early Cancer Diagnosis and Detection; 26/04/2018 – Innoviva 1Q Rev $52.4M; 22/05/2018 – Innoviva Names Geoffrey Hulme as Interim Principal Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Innoviva: Hulme to Execute Capital Allocation Review and Cost Cutting Initiatives of Board

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why PBF Energy Stock Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PBF Energy to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PBF Energy (PBF) to purchase 157,000 barrel-per-day Martinez refinery and related logistics assets – StreetInsider.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Energy to create West Coast system with deal for Shell Martinez refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

The stock increased 4.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 2.75 million shares traded or 27.80% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 12/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY HYDROTREATER OPERATING ON MONDAY AFTER SATURDAY UPSET; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold PBF Energy Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,052 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 83,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 174,232 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 108,200 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities owns 25,844 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 192,003 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund has 59,068 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation holds 88,972 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 27,760 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Asset reported 9,344 shares stake. American Int Grp Inc Inc holds 239,044 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The Company’s portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). It has a 4.08 P/E ratio. The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components.