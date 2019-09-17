Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparing side by side

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 13 4.50 N/A 3.37 3.52 United Therapeutics Corporation 92 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Innoviva Inc.’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 42.5. The Current Ratio of rival United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Innoviva Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Innoviva Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has an average target price of $136.83, with potential upside of 63.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 0%. 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.