Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Comparing side by side

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.44 N/A 3.37 3.52 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4458.28 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Innoviva Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Risk & Volatility

Innoviva Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 132.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Innoviva Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 143.39% and its consensus price target is $17.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.