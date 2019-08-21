Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.49 N/A 3.37 3.52 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.79 N/A -2.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk and Volatility

Innoviva Inc.’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Innoviva Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 1,025.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 18%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.