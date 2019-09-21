Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Contrasting side by side

Since Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 13 4.28 N/A 3.37 3.52 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.68 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Innoviva Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Innoviva Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Innoviva Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average price target and a 145.03% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. was more bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Precision BioSciences Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.