Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Comparing side by side

Both Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.49 N/A 3.52 4.18 OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.55 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Innoviva Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.72 beta. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 66 while its Current Ratio is 66. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 23.2% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Innoviva Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.