Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.35 N/A 3.37 3.52 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Innoviva Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 42.5 while its Quick Ratio is 42.5. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 69.8%. About 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. was less bearish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.