Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.30 N/A 3.37 3.52 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innoviva Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Innoviva Inc. has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 42.5. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Innoviva Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Innoviva Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $10.13, with potential upside of 236.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. was more bearish than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.