Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Innoviva Inc. has 80.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Innoviva Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.60% 74.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Innoviva Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. N/A 13 3.52 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Innoviva Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Innoviva Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The potential upside of the rivals is 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Innoviva Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance while Innoviva Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. are 42.5 and 42.5. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Innoviva Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Innoviva Inc. has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Innoviva Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Innoviva Inc.’s rivals beat Innoviva Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.