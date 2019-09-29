Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52 Intrexon Corporation 6 -0.11 65.22M -3.93 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 478,603,401.97% 334.6% 74.3% Intrexon Corporation 1,060,487,804.88% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility and Risk

Innoviva Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Intrexon Corporation on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intrexon Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innoviva Inc. and Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.