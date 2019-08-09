Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Contrasting side by side

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.50 N/A 3.37 3.52 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 15.83 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Innoviva Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility and Risk

Innoviva Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.5. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 42.5 and a Quick Ratio of 42.5. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Innoviva Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.