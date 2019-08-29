Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) Contrasting side by side

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.36 N/A 3.37 3.52 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.58 N/A -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innoviva Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk & Volatility

Innoviva Inc.’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 while its Current Ratio is 42.5. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.