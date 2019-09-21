Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Comparing side by side

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 13 4.28 N/A 3.37 3.52 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Innoviva Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has an average price target of $19.75, with potential upside of 91.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Innoviva Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 9.35% respectively. Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Cronos Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.