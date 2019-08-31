Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Comparison side by side

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.50 N/A 3.37 3.52 Clovis Oncology Inc. 17 2.55 N/A -7.16 0.00

Demonstrates Innoviva Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.5 shows that Innoviva Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta and it is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

42.5 and 42.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. Its rival Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Innoviva Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 113.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has stronger performance than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.