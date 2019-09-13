Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Contrasting side by side

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.45 N/A 3.37 3.52 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innoviva Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

Innoviva Inc. has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta and it is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Innoviva Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 86.3%. 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.