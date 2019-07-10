Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 3 5.23 N/A -0.16 0.00 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 54 1.96 N/A 2.81 18.96

Table 1 highlights Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -9.6% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3%

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. is 130.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.3. From a competition point of view, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a 0.32 beta which is 68.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. are 9.6 and 8.2. Competitively, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has 4.1 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 79.1% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 26.76% 38.77% 78.34% 97.9% 42.13% 107.54% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 5.03% -2.52% -7.11% -8.28% -10.06% 0.13%

For the past year Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; and integrated global navigation systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.