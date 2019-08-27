Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 4 5.28 N/A -0.07 0.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 215 0.99 N/A 18.48 12.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -2.9% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0.00% 48.3% 12.3%

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. is 129.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.29. Competitively, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.8 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. Its rival Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

On the other hand, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 23.81% and its consensus target price is $253.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.1% and 86.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 1.29% 9.11% 50.55% 158.75% 86.15% 143.81% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. -2.3% 1.72% 2.31% 9.34% 0.14% 19.96%

For the past year Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. has stronger performance than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. beats Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; and integrated global navigation systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.