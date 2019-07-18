Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) Reaches $5.49 52-Week High; J C Penney Co (JCP) Sentiment Is 0.94

J C Penney Co Inc (JCP) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 73 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 78 sold and reduced stakes in J C Penney Co Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 204.28 million shares, up from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding J C Penney Co Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 55 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

The stock of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) hit a new 52-week high and has $5.87 target or 7.00% above today's $5.49 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $92.83M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $5.87 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.50 million more. The stock increased 7.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 86,488 shares traded or 196.88% up from the average. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) has risen 42.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.70% the S&P500.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, makes, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. The company has market cap of $92.83 million. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 4.02 million shares or 0.75% less from 4.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) for 332,099 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company holds 1.52% in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) or 1.42M shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC). Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. The New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC). Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 113,291 shares. Wharton Business Group Limited reported 19,395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company owns 403,787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 14,946 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC). Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 27,105 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 7,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0% in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC). 40,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,370 activity. $10,370 worth of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was bought by Askarpour Shahram on Tuesday, February 12.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for 4.21 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 14.56 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Masters Capital Management Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 7.00 million shares. The New York-based J. Goldman & Co Lp has invested 0.34% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.07 million shares.

The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.054 during the last trading session, reaching $1.086. About 1.81M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) has declined 55.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.30% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY – 2018 ADJ EPS NOW EXPECTED TO BE LOSS OF $0.07 TO EARNINGS OF $0.13; 22/03/2018 – JCPENNEY: SUCCESSFUL EARLY TENDER OFFER RESULTS, INCREASES; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N SAYS RON TYSOE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT – BELIEVE CERTIFICATE OF CORRECTION TO ASSET COVERAGE PROVISION FILED BY WHEELER WITH MARYLAND STATE DEPT. OF ASSESSMENTS & TAXATION IS INVALID; 27/03/2018 – CRIUS ENERGY TRUST – CONFIRMS RECEIVED ANNOUNCEMENT BY JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REGARDING ITS INTENTION TO NOMINATE ITS HAND-PICKED NOMINEES TO CO’S BOARD; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS J.C. PENNEY CFR OF B1; ASSIGNS A RATING OF B2 T; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Creates Office of the CEO; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Sees Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT 0.0 % TO 2.0 %; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Office of the CEO Also to Include Chief Info Officer Therace Risch and Exec VP of Supply Chain Mike Robbin