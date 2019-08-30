Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. has 29.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0.00% -3.20% -2.90% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.25 2.50 2.48

The potential upside of the competitors is 49.60%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 1.29% 9.11% 50.55% 158.75% 86.15% 143.81% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. are 9.8 and 8.2. Competitively, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s competitors have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.29 shows that Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. is 129.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; and integrated global navigation systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.