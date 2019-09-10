Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 4 4.97 N/A -0.07 0.00 Ducommun Incorporated 44 0.72 N/A 1.19 35.51

In table 1 we can see Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Ducommun Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Ducommun Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -2.9% Ducommun Incorporated 0.00% 5.4% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.29 beta means Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s volatility is 129.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ducommun Incorporated has a 0.78 beta and it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ducommun Incorporated are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ducommun Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Ducommun Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Ducommun Incorporated’s average price target is $48.33, while its potential upside is 16.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.1% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of Ducommun Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ducommun Incorporated has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 1.29% 9.11% 50.55% 158.75% 86.15% 143.81% Ducommun Incorporated -2.23% -7.81% 5.48% 7.12% 29.06% 16.05%

For the past year Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. was more bullish than Ducommun Incorporated.

Summary

Ducommun Incorporated beats Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; and integrated global navigation systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.