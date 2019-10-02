Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been rivals in the REIT – Industrial for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 97 0.00 10.79M 0.95 110.77 Americold Realty Trust 36 21.19 186.54M 0.39 85.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. and Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 11,162,838.82% 4.2% 3.2% Americold Realty Trust 514,309,346.57% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. and Americold Realty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Americold Realty Trust 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $37.13, with potential upside of 0.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares and 0% of Americold Realty Trust shares. 3.8% are Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Americold Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.71% -15.48% 23.27% 72.38% 229.6% 132.8% Americold Realty Trust 1.3% 0.51% 4.29% 16.91% 57.27% 31.28%

For the past year Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Americold Realty Trust

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. beats Americold Realty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada. Upon the completion of this offering, we will be the first publicly traded REIT focused on the temperature-controlled warehouse industry.