Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Reaches $91.66 After 8.00% Up Move; Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Had 2 Bulls

The stock of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.80% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $91.66.

Among 2 analysts covering Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total Energy Services has $15 highest and $13.5 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 136.32% above currents $6.03 stock price. Total Energy Services had 2 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 10 by Altacorp. See Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) latest ratings:

10/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $13.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It has a 82.28 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03.

Total Energy Services Inc. operates as an energy services firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $271.70 million. It operates through three divisions: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, and Compression and Process Services. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling equipment and services, as well as operates a fleet of 18 rigs in Canada.