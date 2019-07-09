Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Reaches $129.38 After 6.00% Up Move; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Cut Abiomed Com (ABMD) Position By $4.35 Million

The stock of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.82% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 214,269 shares traded. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 164.59% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IIPR News: 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q Adjusted FFO 23c/Sh; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRES PENNSYLVANIA PROPERTY AND ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LEASE WITH VIREO HEALTH; 29/03/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC IIPR.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32.50 FROM $31; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of Innovative Industrial; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innovative Industrial Properties In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIPR); 28/03/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 4Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 Innovative Industrial Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Hilton Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Innovative Industrial; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES BUYS PA PROPERTY, IN LONG-TERMThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.27B company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $137.14 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IIPR worth $76.14M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Invesco holds 0.02% or 239,601 shares. 1,971 are held by Kentucky Retirement System. Jump Trading Ltd Liability reported 767 shares. Washington Incorporated holds 1,050 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 236,248 shares. Lazard Asset holds 2,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,248 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 7,337 shares. 2,000 are held by Telemus Ltd Liability. 17,822 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability has invested 0.67% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 3,760 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Trex Co Inc Com (NYSE:TREX) stake by 17,892 shares to 31,402 valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualys Inc Com (NASDAQ:QLYS) stake by 11,944 shares and now owns 20,051 shares. Wintrust Finl Corp Com (NASDAQ:WTFC) was raised too.

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $48.45M for 60.20 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $26.14 million activity. Weber David M sold $8.44 million worth of stock or 24,000 shares. SUTTER MARTIN P had sold 20,000 shares worth $7.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It has a 130.56 P/E ratio.