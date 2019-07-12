Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Reaches $123.15 After 6.00% Down Move; Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, February 27. Benchmark maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by FBR Capital. Barrington maintained the shares of NXST in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. See Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $139 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $123 New Target: $135 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $123

27/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $115 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.09 billion. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. It has a 13.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “A week in, AT&T, Nexstar blast each other over cancelled meeting, effort to â€˜foolâ€™ viewers – Dallas Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Says AT&T’s (T) Actions Contrast Sharply With Its Public Commentary – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar stations go dark on AT&T in latest carriage dispute – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Nexstar Media Group, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 469 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 500 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 84,676 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 3.04M shares. 98,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 12,913 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 1,100 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). P2 Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 13.36% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 18,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,695 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 1.68% or 229,629 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 55,668 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M