Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Reaches $108.73 After 8.00% Up Move; Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holding

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) stake by 70.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI)’s stock rose 33.68%. The Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 403,400 shares with $2.45M value, down from 1.37 million last quarter. Rubicon Proj Inc now has $401.01 million valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 128,185 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project

The stock of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.66% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $108.73. About 133,508 shares traded. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 164.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IIPR News: 15/05/2018 – Hilton Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Innovative Industrial; 28/03/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 4Q EPS 7c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innovative Industrial Properties In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIPR); 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES BUYS PA PROPERTY, IN LONG-TERM; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of Innovative Industrial; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRES PENNSYLVANIA PROPERTY AND ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LEASE WITH VIREO HEALTH; 15/03/2018 Innovative Industrial Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q Adjusted FFO 23c/ShThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.21 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $117.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IIPR worth $96.64 million more.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It has a 109.72 P/E ratio.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.