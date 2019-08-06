Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Reaches $102.18 After 3.00% Up Move; Iron Mountain (IRM) Covered By 0 Bulls

The stock of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.24% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $102.18. About 143,446 shares traded. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 229.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 229.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IIPR News: 28/03/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 4Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC IIPR.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32.50 FROM $31; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRES PENNSYLVANIA PROPERTY AND ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LEASE WITH VIREO HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 Innovative Industrial Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of Innovative Industrial; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q Adjusted FFO 23c/Sh; 15/05/2018 – Hilton Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Innovative Industrial; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innovative Industrial Properties In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIPR)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.14B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $105.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IIPR worth $34.05 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Iron Mountain Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Wednesday, February 20. See Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $29.0000 Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: MUFG Securities Americas Inc Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It has a 103.11 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 761,607 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $8.89 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 25.19 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

