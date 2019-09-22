Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) and Jernigan Capital Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) Contrasting side by side

Both Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) and Jernigan Capital Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Industrial industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 96 44.57 N/A 0.95 110.77 Jernigan Capital Inc. 21 12.32 N/A 2.12 9.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. and Jernigan Capital Inc. Jernigan Capital Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. and Jernigan Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 3.2% Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares and 73.8% of Jernigan Capital Inc. shares. 3.8% are Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Jernigan Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.71% -15.48% 23.27% 72.38% 229.6% 132.8% Jernigan Capital Inc. -1.15% -1.83% -6.94% -7.72% 9.67% 0.1%

For the past year Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Jernigan Capital Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. beats Jernigan Capital Inc.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in the investment and ownership of self storage facilities in United States. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.