Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) to pay $0.78 on Oct 15, 2019; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) is expected to pay $0.78 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:IIPR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.78 dividend. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc’s current price of $95.21 translates into 0.82% yield. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.21. About 444,956 shares traded. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 229.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 229.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IIPR News: 15/03/2018 Innovative Industrial Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 4Q EPS 7c; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES BUYS PA PROPERTY, IN LONG-TERM; 15/05/2018 – Hilton Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Innovative Industrial; 29/03/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC IIPR.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32.50 FROM $31; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q EPS 9c; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q Adjusted FFO 23c/Sh; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innovative Industrial Properties In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIPR); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of Innovative Industrial

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Myriad Genetics has $4500 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 37.36% above currents $27.3 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) rating on Monday, August 5. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $4500 target. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. See Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Marijuana News Today: Global Pot Market Expands, Pot Stocks Trend Higher – Profit Confidential” on September 03, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Marijuana News Today: Marijuana REITs Grow & Dominate Pot Stock Market – Profit Confidential” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trulieve: Unappreciated Success – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Pot Stocks to Own for Full-Blown Federal Marijuana Reform – Investorplace.com” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Medical Marijuana Stocks to Cure Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It has a 85.47 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Myriad (MYGN) Up 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Myriad Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MYGN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Myriad Announces Research Collaboration with University of Leeds – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Investigation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 455 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 130,070 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 50,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 178,091 shares. 472,822 are held by Morgan Stanley. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 982,601 shares. 142,615 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Mackay Shields Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). 26 are owned by Next Finance Incorporated. Stephens Ar owns 48,367 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com reported 200 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 1,011 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 0.01% or 290,435 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 57,483 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 104 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 108,002 shares.