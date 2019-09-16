Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) to pay $0.78 on Oct 15, 2019; Amkor Technology (AMKR) Sentiment Is 1.14

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) is expected to pay $0.78 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:IIPR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.78 dividend. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc’s current price of $91.33 translates into 0.85% yield. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.33% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 447,159 shares traded. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 229.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 229.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IIPR News: 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Hilton Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Innovative Industrial; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innovative Industrial Properties In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIPR); 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q Adjusted FFO 23c/Sh; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRES PENNSYLVANIA PROPERTY AND ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LEASE WITH VIREO HEALTH; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES BUYS PA PROPERTY, IN LONG-TERM; 28/03/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 4Q EPS 7c; 29/03/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC IIPR.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32.50 FROM $31; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of Innovative Industrial

Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 75 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 66 cut down and sold positions in Amkor Technology Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 91.50 million shares, up from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amkor Technology Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 43 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

More notable recent Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trulieve: Unappreciated Success – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Marijuana News Today: Global Pot Market Expands, Pot Stocks Trend Higher – Profit Confidential” published on September 03, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Marijuana News Today: Marijuana REITs Grow & Dominate Pot Stock Market – Profit Confidential” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Trulieve Cannabis Corp: Florida Pot Stock Crushes Q2 Results, Still on Deep Discount – Profit Confidential” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Profit-Driven Marijuana Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It has a 81.98 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 514,557 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) has risen 2.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 43.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

More notable recent Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Amkor Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMKR) 3.0% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amkor Technology (AMKR) Down 13% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMKR’s profit will be $16.78 million for 32.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 123,528 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 64,380 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.26% in the stock. Denali Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 123,900 shares.