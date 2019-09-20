Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) to pay $0.78 on Oct 15, 2019; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Marks Spencer Group PLC (LON:MKS), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Marks Spencer Group PLC has GBX 320 highest and GBX 170 lowest target. GBX 223.86’s average target is 10.38% above currents GBX 202.8 stock price. Marks Spencer Group PLC had 31 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) rating on Friday, May 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 250 target. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The stock of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies downgraded Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and GBX 280 target. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11 to “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MKS in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 24 with “Sector Performer”. See Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 239.00 New Target: GBX 205.00 Unchanged

03/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: GBX 170.00 Initiates Starts

12/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 250.00 New Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 320.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) is expected to pay $0.78 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:IIPR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.78 dividend. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc’s current price of $97.34 translates into 0.80% yield. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $97.34. About 330,752 shares traded. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 229.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 229.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IIPR News: 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRES PENNSYLVANIA PROPERTY AND ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LEASE WITH VIREO HEALTH; 15/05/2018 – Hilton Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Innovative Industrial; 15/03/2018 Innovative Industrial Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC IIPR.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32.50 FROM $31; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of Innovative Industrial; 28/03/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 4Q EPS 7c; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES BUYS PA PROPERTY, IN LONG-TERM; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q EPS 9c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innovative Industrial Properties In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It has a 87.38 P/E ratio.

Another recent and important Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “StockBeat: Marks & Spencer’s Fall From Grace Ends in FTSE Exit – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019.