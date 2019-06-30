Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3320.54 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 32.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.7% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.03% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 368.69% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.