Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|23.70M
|-0.47
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|31.02M
|-3.04
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2,440,782,698.25%
|0%
|-128.6%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|257,427,385.89%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 257.14% and its consensus target price is $35.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 79.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
