Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|23.70M
|-0.47
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|0.21
|10.07M
|-0.76
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2,463,873,583.53%
|0%
|-128.6%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|88,255,915.86%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 70.65%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 58.9%. 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
