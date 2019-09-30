Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 23.70M -0.47 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.21 10.07M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2,463,873,583.53% 0% -128.6% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 88,255,915.86% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 70.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 58.9%. 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.