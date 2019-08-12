Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 69.8%. 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
