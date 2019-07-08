Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.07
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|51.06
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-245.4%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.7% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. 0.1% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.61%
|-15.59%
|-28.31%
|-59.11%
|-89.81%
|-32.03%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|19.57%
|5.36%
|35.47%
|27.31%
|-44.78%
|88.36%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.
Summary
Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
