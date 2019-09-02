Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Analyst Ratings

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $53.5, while its potential upside is 18.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.