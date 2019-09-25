Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.8% and 8.2% respectively. About 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
