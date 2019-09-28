Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 23.70M -0.47 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 2.80 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2,471,324,296.14% 0% -128.6% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77 consensus price target and a 68.49% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.8% and 86.3% respectively. About 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.