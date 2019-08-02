Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.