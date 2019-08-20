Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Contrasting side by side

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 48.15 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Analyst Ratings

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $76, which is potential 29.45% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.