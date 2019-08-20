Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Contrasting side by side

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|62
|48.15
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
Analyst Ratings
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $76, which is potential 29.45% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
