Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 4 of the 5 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.