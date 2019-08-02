Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 4 of the 5 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
