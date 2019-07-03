Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparison side by side

Both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 72.07 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.7% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.