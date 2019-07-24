Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Contrasting side by side

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.07
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|10
|19.22
|N/A
|-4.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-245.4%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.7% and 49.7% respectively. 0.1% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.61%
|-15.59%
|-28.31%
|-59.11%
|-89.81%
|-32.03%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|-3.8%
|-5.92%
|-48.9%
|-39.6%
|-70%
|-39.96%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
