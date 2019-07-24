Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Contrasting side by side

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 10 19.22 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.7% and 49.7% respectively. 0.1% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.