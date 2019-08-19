Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.8% and 16.2% respectively. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.